The less said about the Met Gala red car[et the better, but thanks to everyone's petty memes about fashion's biggest night, we can all have a good ol' laugh about the hit and misses (mostly misses) that flooded our screens last night.

Some of the best memes poked fun at everyone's inability to follow the dress code and theme for yet another year, while some of the more outlandish looks were prime for meme fodder. (Shoutout to Kylie Jenner, who makes multiple appearances in this list.)

From funky costumes to jokes about us judging celebs on the couch, here are the best memes from the 2022 Met Gala.

this how fifth harmony used to show up to events pic.twitter.com/JpfbbAdO36 — k ✰ (@wrstbhavior) May 3, 2022

The oranges in my fridge watching me take out yet another Kit Kat Chunky for dessert pic.twitter.com/V6QLlFutE7 — Joe Gurski (@j0egurski) May 3, 2022