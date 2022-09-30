The 2023 Met Gala's next exhibit has been announced, and it will focus on none other than Karl Lagerfeld.

The announcement was made this morning at a press conference in Paris by Anna Wintour and The Met's Andrew Bolton. Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty will explore the aesthetic themes that recurred across the designer's 65-year career, from Patou to Balmain and Fendi to Chanel.

“Karl Lagerfeld was one of the most captivating, prolific, and recognizable forces in fashion and culture, known as much for his extraordinary designs and tireless creative output as for his legendary persona," said Max Hollein, the French Director of The Met. "This immersive exhibition will unpack his singular artistic practice, inviting the public to experience an essential part of Lagerfeld’s boundless imagination and passion for innovation.”

The show will spotlight Lagerfeld's unique working methodology from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019. Most of the approximately 150 pieces on display will be accompanied by the designer's sketches, which underscore his complex creative process and the collaborative relationships with his premières.

As always, the exhibit will kick off with the annual Met Gala, which will take place on Monday, May 1, 2023. (No word yet on what the dress code will be, but that along with the hosts will be announced in the coming months.) It will be on view to the public from May 5 through July 16, 2023.