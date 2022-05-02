The Met Gala is back! Fashion's biggest night of the year returns for the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibit with a "Gilded Age, White Tie" dress code. It's the first Met Gala to take place on the first Monday in May since 2019 (last year they held it in September due to the pandemic) for part one of the exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Below, see what all the celebrities are wearing on the red carpet.

Kim Karsdashian in Bob Mackie

Sara Sampaio in Michael Kors Collection

Nicki Minaj in Burberry

Kerry Washington in Tory Burch

Khloe Kardashian in Moschino

Sabrina Carpenter in Paco Rabanne

Cardi B in Versace

Cara Delevingne in Christian Dior

Kendall Jenner in Prada

Naomi Campbell in Burberry

Bad Bunny in Burberry

Amber Valletta in vintage Azzaro

Tessa Thompson in Carolina Herrera

Chloe Bailey in AREA

Kate Moss in Burberry

Gigi Hadid in Versace

Megan thee Stallion in Moschino

Normani in Christian Siriano

Phoebe Bridgers in Jonathan Simkhai

Kris Jenner in Oscar de la Renta

Taylor Hill in Miss Sohee

Sigourney Weaver in Michael Kors Collection

Teyana Taylor in Iris van Herpen

Michelle Yeoh in Prabal Gurung

Billie Eilish in Gucci

Rachel Brosnahan in Altuzarra

Carey Mulligan in Schiaparelli

Kodi Smith-McPhee in Bottega Veneta

Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen

Alicia Keys in Ralph Lauren

Paloma Elsesser in Coach

Julianne Moore in Tom Ford

Chloe Fineman in Miss Sohee

Glenn Close in Valentino

Laura Harrier in Glemaud

Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Amy Schumer in Chloé

Evan Mock in Head of State

Phoebe Deynevor in Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Sebastian Stan in Valentino

Gemma Chan in Louis Vuitton

Camila Cabello in Prabal Gurung

Sean Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger

Jordan Roth in Thom Browne

Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren

Maude Apatow in Saint Laurent

Camila Mendes in Ami

Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen

Kacey Musgraves in Prada

Tommy Dorfman in Christopher Kane

Caroline Wozniacki in Christian Siriano

Janicza Bravo in Schiaparelli

Wendi Murdoch in Giambattista Valli

Tom Ford in Tom Ford

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace

Anna Wintour in Chanel

Lala Anthony in LaQuan Smith

Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton

Vanessa Hudgens in Moschino