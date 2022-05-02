The Met Gala is back! Fashion's biggest night of the year returns for the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibit with a "Gilded Age, White Tie" dress code. It's the first Met Gala to take place on the first Monday in May since 2019 (last year they held it in September due to the pandemic) for part one of the exhibition, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Below, see what all the celebrities are wearing on the red carpet.
Kim Karsdashian in Bob Mackie
Sara Sampaio in Michael Kors Collection
Nicki Minaj in Burberry
Kerry Washington in Tory Burch
Khloe Kardashian in Moschino
Sabrina Carpenter in Paco Rabanne
Cardi B in Versace
Cara Delevingne in Christian Dior
Kendall Jenner in Prada
Naomi Campbell in Burberry
Bad Bunny in Burberry
Amber Valletta in vintage Azzaro
Tessa Thompson in Carolina Herrera
Chloe Bailey in AREA
Kate Moss in Burberry
Gigi Hadid in Versace
Megan thee Stallion in Moschino
Normani in Christian Siriano
Phoebe Bridgers in Jonathan Simkhai
Kris Jenner in Oscar de la Renta
Taylor Hill in Miss Sohee
Sigourney Weaver in Michael Kors Collection
Teyana Taylor in Iris van Herpen
Michelle Yeoh in Prabal Gurung
Billie Eilish in Gucci
Rachel Brosnahan in Altuzarra
Carey Mulligan in Schiaparelli
Kodi Smith-McPhee in Bottega Veneta
Winnie Harlow in Iris van Herpen
Alicia Keys in Ralph Lauren
Paloma Elsesser in Coach
Julianne Moore in Tom Ford
Chloe Fineman in Miss Sohee
Glenn Close in Valentino
Laura Harrier in Glemaud
Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers
Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton
Amy Schumer in Chloé
Evan Mock in Head of State
Phoebe Deynevor in Louis Vuitton
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Sebastian Stan in Valentino
Gemma Chan in Louis Vuitton
Camila Cabello in Prabal Gurung
Sean Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger
Jordan Roth in Thom Browne
Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren
Maude Apatow in Saint Laurent
Camila Mendes in Ami
Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen
Kacey Musgraves in Prada
Tommy Dorfman in Christopher Kane
Caroline Wozniacki in Christian Siriano
Janicza Bravo in Schiaparelli
Wendi Murdoch in Giambattista Valli
Tom Ford in Tom Ford
Blake Lively in Atelier Versace
Anna Wintour in Chanel
Lala Anthony in LaQuan Smith
Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton
Vanessa Hudgens in Moschino
Photos via Getty