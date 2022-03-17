After last fall's belated showing, the Met Gala is back to its regularly scheduled programming and wasting no time with the announcement of this year's panel of hosts.

A little more than a month out from one of fashion's most prestigious and highly anticipated red carpet, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will all co-chair this year's gala. With the exception of Miranda who was originally tapped to be one of the co-hosts for the 2020 gala before it was canceled due to the pandemic, all of this year's hosts are no stranger to the Met Gala carpet. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour will all continue to serve as honorary co-chairs as well.

As to the ever important theme, Wintour has previously announced that this year's dress code is Gilded Glamour, so expect plenty of metallics, Gatsby references and Versace suits of armor. On paper, this year's formal Met Gala theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” based on the museum's exhibition of the same name. Eagle-eyed observers will probably note that this year's theme is almost identical to last fall's, which was the similarly titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” but will rotate out more than half of the looks in the exhibition to "reflect the vitality and diversity of contemporary American fashion."

Given how many celebrities elected not to wear exclusively American designers, strict adherence to the theme is more of a suggestion than a hard and fast rule but it will be interesting to see how this and last year's Met Gala ultimately compare. All that being said, if invites are still going out there are a couple suggestions of potential guests we would still like to see walk up the Met's steps this May.