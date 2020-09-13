There's no denying that '90s and early 2000s fashion is making a comeback. Multiple brands have released lines that mimic the iconic looks from the years that gave us colorful crop tops, low-rise jeans, cargo pants, bandanas, and tracksuits. But Menyelek is bringing back the 2000s in a major way, highlighting Black culture and its influence on style, and pop culture at large.

Menyelek Rose, designer and founder of the brand, says that 2020 has given him plenty of time to reflect on his latest collection. "I wanted to go back to a better time in the US and for my culture. I truly believed that the early 2000s was one of the strongest times and most Influential times for Black culture and for Black Americans," he said in a statement.

"The influence was so apparent and obvious it was in the music and shown in Tv there was this Careless vibe in the air." He added, "The culture itself was a mixing pop and at that time seemed more time for praise less time for judgement."

The collection consists of everything from tight dresses to baggy bottoms, and of course bold, loud colors and patterns. Rose says that he took inspiration particularly from reality TV series like Real World, Flavor of Love, and Making the Band. He also looked at style icons who made a splash in the 2000s, like 50 cent, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears.

But the designer had one main intention behind every piece in this spring line, which he wanted to make clear. He said, "In the end my goal was to show that Black culture is world culture and should be held to the highest thought."

See all the looks in the gallery below.