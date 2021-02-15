Menyelek Rose has been known in the New York fashion scene for unique silhouettes, and for the quirky pops of color in his designs. But for Fall 2022, he's decided to take his label in a different, edgier direction.

"This collection [is] mostly using black, grey, and white. I felt it was appropriate," the New York-based designer told PAPER. "In a large way, I was trying to communicate the dark year that we had. I named the collection 'sad lad' because last year brought me such sadness on many levels but through the dark is light."

His socially-distanced show on Saturday night opened with his twin sister, Makeda Rose, standing atop a table in the middle of the room, singing in a high, classical, angelic soprano Rachmaninoff's "Vocalise." When she finished, she fell and a darkness came over the runway. The music changes to techno, and the models walked out in outfits made with a mix of dark, distressed fabric, flowy tulle, and leather which made for a great contrast to the colorful yarn hair. The models were also wearing abstract geometric headpieces, and shoes printed with Menyelek's signature M logo.

"I wanted to create these bold shapes and cutting slits on the shoulder of and trench coat and cutting holes in the arm for an open elbow allowing the person wearing many options to wear it," explains Menyelek.

​This is Menyelek's tenth show in New York and will be his last. He told ​PAPER​, "I am transitioning to move my company to China in the next 2 years."

See all the looks from the show below.