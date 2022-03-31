Minimalist clogs continue to be all the rage. From Bottega Veneta’s rubberized slingbacks to the sleek leather styles from Rick Owens x Birkenstock, it's not hard to see why chunky slip-ons have become a fashion favorite in recent years.

Melissa's latest collaboration, a footwear capsule with the LA-based label Simon Miller, also hits that minimalist sweet spot. The standout is a jelly bubble clog made from Melissa's vegan jelly technology combined with Simon Miller's signature platform clog silhouette — all in monochromatic colors like matte kiwi, shiny blue and sepia brown and blue.

The clogs, which also come in black and white, are instant shoe candy and have a distinct summer rave quality about them. It is festival season after all. (There are also slides with a graphic floral and cow print for the less platform-inclined among us.)

Simon Miller is the latest Melissa collaborator following past link-ups with brands like Marine Serre, Viktor & Rolf and, most recently, Y/Project. If you're in New York, the Melissa store in SoHo will have an installation from now until mid-June that includes a space dedicated to the collab if you wanna see them IRL first.