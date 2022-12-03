Mel B apparently has a least favorite Spice Girl.

In what can only be called the mother of all tea times, Scary Spice appeared on The Big Narstie Show earlier this week, during which she hinted at a pretty spicy beef (sorry) with former bandmate and rumored lover, Geri Halliwell.

According to The Wrap, it all started after Mel was asked to name some of the “biggest dickheads” in the business, who she identified as Ginger Spice, comedian James Corden and singer Jessie J.

"And me," as the star jokingly added. But even though Scary didn't go into any specifics, she did say that while she adores Halliwell, her fellow Spice Girl could also be “really fucking annoying."

That said, Mel had more pointed things to say about her experience with Corden, who she met during her appearances on The Late Late Show in 2016 and 2018, saying that "I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting.”

We all work for the same thing," she went on to add. "So you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

Granted, Scary isn't the only person to call out Corden for alleged bad behavior, as the late night host was recently criticized by famed restauranteur Keith McNally in a scathing Instagram post declaring him the "most abusive" customer to ever enter his New York City hotspot, Balthazar.

“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man,” McNally wrote back in October, citing two alleged incidents with his staff. However, McNally later unbanned Corden from Balthazar after the Cats star issued a public apology.

Halliwell, Corden and Jessie J have yet to publicly respond to Mel B's statement. In the meantime though, you can read what she had to say about them via The Wrap.