If it seems like every celebrity you've ever followed is getting pregnant — that's because they are. The latest couple adding to the long list of quarantine babies? Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara.

Today, Trainor posted a sweet, festive photo of an ultrasound on Instagram with the accompanying caption, "You all know how long I've wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

Sabara followed up the message with the same photo and a short but sweet caption: "I love you @meghan_trainor and I can't wait to start a family with you."

Trainor first spilled the news during a surprise guest appearance on the TODAY Show, telling hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her and Sabara's excitement surrounding the announcement, donning a special Hoda onesie for the occasion.

"We're pregnant!" Trainor yelled as Sabana entered the frame. "We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the TODAY Show I will have the most babies in the world... It finally happened and we're so excited."

Of course, it was only a matter of time before the two became expectant parents. In February 2019, as part of the promo for her EP The Love Train, PAPER received a hilariously horny press release about her single, "All The Ways." We will provide an excerpt below for your pleasure. Congratulations, Meghan!

"'We know you want to hear songs about all the hot newlywed sex Meghan and Daryl Sa-BAE-ra are having (did you see what we did there?),' the press release, which you can absorb in its entirety here, reads. 'Which is why you'll love the banging' single 'All The Ways.' Billboard was wet for 'All The Ways,' calling it 'another fun, danceable track to fall in love with.' And would Billboard lie to you, girl?'"