Looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settling into that West Coast life. The two just bought their California starter home, and it's reportedly worth $14.7 million.

The 7.4-acre, gated, seaside compound is located in Montecito in Santa Barbara County. The Mediterranean-style property includes the main house, a gym, library, arcade, game room, home theater, wet and dry saunas, a pool, and a guest house. Altogether the estate has 19,000 square feet of living space, with 9 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Related | Meghan and Harry Are Dipping

According to Variety, the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't appear on the deeds. But, the trust shares an address with Meghan's longtime Hollywood business manager.

The couple first moved to the states earlier this year after Megxit. Madonna even offered them her New York City apartment. But they didn't take the offer, but instead reportedly moved into Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills estate in May.