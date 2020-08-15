Looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settling into that West Coast life. The two just bought their California starter home, and it's reportedly worth $14.7 million.
The 7.4-acre, gated, seaside compound is located in Montecito in Santa Barbara County. The Mediterranean-style property includes the main house, a gym, library, arcade, game room, home theater, wet and dry saunas, a pool, and a guest house. Altogether the estate has 19,000 square feet of living space, with 9 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.
According to Variety, the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't appear on the deeds. But, the trust shares an address with Meghan's longtime Hollywood business manager.
