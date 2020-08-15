Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
It's Nice to Laugh
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Booked x Busy
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
QUEENS OF LAS VEGAS

Looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settling into that West Coast life. The two just bought their California starter home, and it's reportedly worth $14.7 million.

The 7.4-acre, gated, seaside compound is located in Montecito in Santa Barbara County. The Mediterranean-style property includes the main house, a gym, library, arcade, game room, home theater, wet and dry saunas, a pool, and a guest house. Altogether the estate has 19,000 square feet of living space, with 9 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Related | Meghan and Harry Are Dipping

According to Variety, the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't appear on the deeds. But, the trust shares an address with Meghan's longtime Hollywood business manager.

The couple first moved to the states earlier this year after Megxit. Madonna even offered them her New York City apartment. But they didn't take the offer, but instead reportedly moved into Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills estate in May.

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like