Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama are coming together for gender equality and social justice.

The Duchess of Sussex is going to be a special guest speaker at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, a yearly event dedicated to empowering young women all over the world. Girl Up broke the news, tweeting, "The present is female! But don't take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex's advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15!"

The former First Lady will also be a special guest, and will be sharing a special message on behalf of the Girls Opportunity Alliance, per Girl Up's announcement in June. Among other guests on the event's speaking roster are Hillary Clinton, U.N. Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg, Priyanka Chopra, and many more.

Girl Up is a U.N. foundation initiative that's "impacted 65,000 girls through 3,500 Clubs in nearly 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states," with its development programs.