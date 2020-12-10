Megan Thee Stallion is challenging daters to put themselves out there, and the reward is some serious cash.

On Wednesday, the "WAP" rapper announced that she would be partnering with Tinder for their "Put Yourself Out There" campaign, which asks people to rewrite their bios in a way that reflects their authentic selves. And the prize for coming up with a creative profile? A cool $10,000 for 100 lucky contestants.

"I want everyone to be comfortable sharing their authentic self online. That's why I'm partnering with Tinder to give away $1 million to celebrate the people who are putting themselves out there in a real way," Megan said via a press release. "By celebrating those who are already doing the hard work, we want to encourage more people to feel confident in who they are."

That said, if you don't know where start exactly, Megan herself is here to help as your personal Hot Girl Coach. As the star of the campaign, she'll be giving out plenty of tips on how to boost your confidence alongside some affirmations that help remind her to fearlessly be herself.

To enter, all you have to do is post a screenshot of your Tinder profile to your Instagram and tag Tinder alongside the #contest and #PYOTChallenge hashtags. Submissions are open until December 31, so if you're interested, check out all of the official rules, here.