A new season of Saturday Night Live is fast approaching and it's about to get real hot. Hot Girl President Megan Thee Stallion is set to pull double duty as host and musical guest.

Fresh off the release of her latest album Traumazine, the rapper will make her hosting debut on the prestigious comedy show. The guests for the first three episodes of the 48th season have been announced, with Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar kicking it off on October 1, and Brendan Gleeson and WILLOW on October 8. Meg's double shift will take place October 15.

While it may be Meg's first time taking on hosting duties, she is by no means a stranger to the SNL stage. Megan previously made headlines for her impactful performance of "Savage" on the show, which featured words from Malcolm X and a tribute to the late Breonna Taylor. Fresh off a summer of Black Lives Matter protests, the performance was a poignant moment that showed Meg knew how to use her platform as a tool for advocacy. Having appeared in STARZ's strip club drama P-Valley and Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as well as an upcoming role in A24's first musical, Fucking Identical Twins, there's no doubt that the H-Town Hottie has the acting chops to hold her own on SNL.

Megan is set to be joined by a lot of new faces following the recent departure of Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari and Chris Redd from the Saturday Night Live roster. Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker are all set to join the SNL cast this year alongside Molly Kearney, who is making history as the show's first nonbinary cast member.