Megan Thee Stallion has always been a superhero, but now she’s officially entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Traumazine rapper confirmed in a profile with The Cut that she was cast in the Disney+ TV show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

GLK&H(ot girls) will be visited by the Houston Hottie herself. Though her role has not been officially announced, sources say Megan will play a fictionalized version of herself in a recurring cameo. She already has thee superhero name down.

We can’t help but speculate what her superpower will be. Will it be unbreakable knees, water-bending WAP or simply her hypnotic lyrical prowess? Whatever her super-strength may be, fans are rooting for a She-Hulk vs. Stallion showdown of epic proportions.

One thing we do know: role will definitely include stunts. Fans found out that stuntwoman Marché Day will be standing for Meg’s more daring scenes.

However, Megan Thee Stallion has never been one to turn down a challenge. This recent foray onto the silver screen is part of a larger effort by the rap star to branch out into acting. She will also appear in A24’s musical comedy, F–king Identical Twins, alongside comedy legends Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally.

Megan’s acting goals were prompted by the likes of Queen Latifah and Ice Cube, who seamlessly carry the humor of rap into on-screen comedy. And as a self-proclaimed nerd, The Stallion's entrance into the MCU makes perfect sense. We hope to see her in a live-action remake of Sailor Moon next.

Until then, maybe Megan can use She-Hulk’s legal counsel as she battles the leak of her latest album Traumazine with Warner Music. With Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and She-Hulk’s brawn, there’s no case they can’t beat.