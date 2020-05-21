When Megan Thee Stallion first declared herself a "savage," back in March, she was onto something. With millions of streams and #SavageChallenge TikTok dances since, the song (and rapper herself) have taken the app by storm. Of course, her accolades outside this are immense, from releasing a stellar new album to becoming a reality TV judge — and now she caught the attention of Rihanna, who's cast her as Savage X Fenty's latest ambassador.

Today, the lingerie brand revealed that Hot Girl Meg is the face of its #SavagexTheeStallion social media campaign, as part of Savage x Summer , which features self-produced shots of each ambassador at home. The rollout first debuted on May 11 for the brand's two-year anniversary. Savage x Fenty and Megan both shared photos of her modeling merchandise, as she will be "featured in social media content and campaign imagery" throughout the summer.

In April, Megan launched the Savage x Fenty TikTok as her hit song "Savage" climbed the charts. The coinciding dance became the #1 viral choreographed challenge, with #Hotties posting videos from all over the world, inspired by her bold, unapologetic lyrics.

"Meg is the energy we were looking for," Rihanna says. "She is a risk taker with an attitude, character and personality."

Megan is thrilled about this collaboration as well, praising the brand and what it stands for. "I'm so excited to work with a brand that embodies diversity and celebrates women in all their glory," she says. "In my Savage x Fenty I feel sexy, comfortable and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are."

In the new campaign, Megan wears the "Helenca Lace Push up Bra and Thong" in "Blue Cyber Café," The "T-shirt Bra" and "Booty Short" in "Black Caviar," and the"Balconette Bra" and "Side Tie Undie" in "Yellow Sunflower," all currently available on the Savage x Fenty website.

While you're at it, relive the magic of Megan's "Savage" remix with Queen Bey, below.