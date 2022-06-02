As the unofficial outfitter of what seems like every pop stars' stage wardrobe, Mugler's Casey Cadwallader knows exactly what it takes to craft the ultimate performance look. (Dua Lipa, Beyoncé and Cardi B are just some of the powerhouses who've gravitated toward his sexy illusion bodysuits.)

So it isn't too much of a surprise that Megan Thee Stallion, who just wore two custom Mugler looks to the Billboard Music Awards (for both the red carpet and her performance), wanted a full Mugler wardrobe for her "Plan B" music video. It also marks Cadwallader's directorial debut alongside his husband and artist John Miserendino.

In the music video (she gives the French label a shoutout: "Mugler suit in my meetings"), Meg wears a custom Mugler black cropped jacket, sheer bodysuit with spiral detailing and a corset top with tights before finishing off with a stunning nude bustier and dramatic headpiece by Stephen Jones.

It isn't the first time Mugler has dressed Meg for a music video — she memorably donned a custom purple number for "WAP" with Cardi B — and we certainly don't expect this to be the last Meg-Mugler fashion moment. See the full music video below.