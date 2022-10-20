Megan Thee Stallion is setting the record straight about her relationship status.

On Wednesday, October 19, the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper took to Twitter to respond to whispers of a potential engagement to her boyfriend of two years Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine — though it wasn't quite what fans were hoping for.

"Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged," Megan wrote, referring to their romantic anniversary celebration the night before.

But while the two rappers may not have gotten engaged, the star made it clear that the two were very much in love in a series of photos, tweets and videos posted throughout the night, including a super cute Instagram slideshow that featured all kinds of pics from the last two years, ranging from gussied-up snaps from fancy galas to super casual selfies of the two just hanging around the house.

"Yr 2 with U," Megan wrote alongside the post, which also made headlines thanks to a pic of Pardi playfully biting her butt. Meanwhile, Pardi kept the joke going on his Instagram, where he uploaded his own slideshow containing a video of himself gently poking Megan's butt with a fork and wrote, "TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO .."

The adorable pair started dating in October 2020 after Pardi worked on Megan's Grammy-winning "Savage" remix featuring Beyoncé. And though they didn't go public with their relationship until February 2021, Megan did raise eyebrows a few days prior by mentioning her "boo" in a tweet, writing, "I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyoncé love me."

She added, "I'm just happy and blessed lol."

See Megan's tweet about the engagement rumors below.

Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 19, 2022