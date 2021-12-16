Newly minted college graduate and the most recent recipient of the 18th Congressional District's Humanitarian Award, Megan Thee Stallion is adding yet another achievement in an already momentous week by signing an exclusive first look deal with Netflix to create and produce her own shows.

The streaming giant announced the new deal with the rapper which will see her create and executive produce a new series for the platform along with a host of other projects. “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” Netflix's Head of Comedy Tracy Pakosta says. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

A recurring judge on HBO Max's Legendary and guest star on NBC's Good Girls, the multiple Grammy award winner is no stranger to the world of television, making the prospect of her own Hot Girl productions all the more exciting.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”