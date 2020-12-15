America
Hot Girl Christmas is officially upon us.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with Jimmy Corden, our lead Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion got us in the spirit and performed a holiday rendition of "Savage" with Corden at her side dressed as St. Nicholas.

Megan's new version of the song paid respects to the man who brings holiday cheer, officially proclaiming: "Bitch, I'm a Santa."

In the accompanying video, Megan wears an ugly Christmas sweater, hops on the back of a horse and provides moral support for Corden who brags about giving out PlayStation 5s. No doubt Santa will be blasting this on his sleigh on the big night.

Check out Megan's "Savage" Santa remix up above.

Photo via Getty/ Rich Fury

