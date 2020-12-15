Appearing on The Late Late Show with Jimmy Corden, our lead Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion got us in the spirit and performed a holiday rendition of "Savage" with Corden at her side dressed as St. Nicholas.
Megan's new version of the song paid respects to the man who brings holiday cheer, officially proclaiming: "Bitch, I'm a Santa."
In the accompanying video, Megan wears an ugly Christmas sweater, hops on the back of a horse and provides moral support for Corden who brags about giving out PlayStation 5s. No doubt Santa will be blasting this on his sleigh on the big night.