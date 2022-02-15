Megan Thee Stallion is launching a new nonprofit organization that is set to uplift children, women, senior citizen and underserved areas in her hometown of Houston, TX — and beyond.

Megan has announced the creation of the Pete and Thomas Foundation, named after her late parents, and has called it one of the “most significant endeavors” of her career. It launches today, Feb. 15, on her birthday.

The Pete and Thomas Foundation breaks out into three parts: education, health/wellness and housing. Its educational component focuses on "support-minded" endeavors, like scholarships, while the health and wellness branch centers mental health issues, cancer care and food insecurity. The housing team, meanwhile, will focus on single mothers and senior citizens that are impacted by financial emergencies and natural disasters.

Megan Thee Stallion officially launches her own foundation, ‘Pete and Thomas Foundation’.



“The mission is to catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women & children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston & across the globe.” pic.twitter.com/rYAuQ7DS6t

— Megan Charts (@StallionOnChart) February 15, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion released a statement detailing the reason for its creation.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” she said. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal.”

“I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support devices,” she continued.

Megan Thee Stallion’s philanthropic efforts aren’t ending here. Speaking to Rolling Stone in December, the rapper opened up about her plan to make assisted living facilities in Houston not only for those in need of around-the-clock care, but also college graduates in search of employment.

“I'm still going to open up these assisted living facilities and I definitely want to hire new college graduates," she said. "Nobody ever wants to hire you fresh out of college. They feel like you have no experience, so I want to create a place where you can get experience."