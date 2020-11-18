Calling all hotties: Megan Thee Stallion's fashion line has arrived. The "Don't Stop" rapper has collaborated with fast fashion giant Fashion Nova on her debut collection, coming mere days before the release of her debut album Good News.

Fashion Nova X Megan Thee Stallion features a range of Wild West-inspired statement garments: faux fur outerwear, corseted tops, bodysuits, ribbed dresses, skirts and an assortment of patchwork, fringed, frayed, ombre and flared denim. The line also features zebra, leopard and python prints, which are staples from her past music video and red carpet looks. There will even be dog clothes as part of the collection, which we already anticipate Megan's puppies 4oe, Dos, 5ive and X wearing.

"We got tall girl clothes, short girl clothes, thick girl clothes, skinny girl clothes, puppy clothes; whatever kind of clothes you want to wear, we got it," the musician stated in an Instagram video this October, cementing her collection's size (and species) diversity. In particular, a range of denim made for women 5'9 and taller has been included, which Megan previewed on Instagram.

The collection, priced from $25 to $200, will go live on Fashion Nova's website today at 11 AM PST.