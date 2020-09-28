Attention all tall hot girls! Megan Thee Stallion is collaborating with Fashion Nova to create a line of denim for tall women. Over the weekend, Queen Meg announced the collaboration on her Instagram.

"Nothing REAL can be threatened," Meg wrote in the post. "Oh yeah and remember when I said I was collaborating with @fashionnova to make jeans for tall women. These are the first samples coming soon."

Measuring up to a beautiful 5'10", Meg definitely knows the struggle that tall women face finding jeans that not only fit curves, but suit their long legs as well.

There aren't a lot of details about the collab, so we'll just have to trust Meg when she says it's "coming soon." Either way, once it drops, there's no way it'll be available for long.

This is the rapper's first time collaborating with this fashion brand, but she's no stranger to fashion team ups. Recently, she starred in Coach's Spring 2021 collection debut.

Additionally, Meg teamed up with Coach last November for a holiday campaign that also featured Yara Shahidi, Fernanda Ly, Kate Moss and Miles Heizer. Before that, in September of 2019, Meg made her first front row appearance at the brand's fashion show, sitting with the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Kyrie Irving and Anna Wintour.

Until further notice, we'll be patiently awaiting details.