For the past two years, Megan Thee Stallion has tried to ward off accusations that she's a liar and a career destroyer after publicly accusing former friend Tory Lanez of shooting her in 2020. On December 13, she finally took the stand to face her alleged shooter.

Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, arrived at a Los Angeles courtroom to take the witness stand and recount the events that led up to the incident.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Pete and Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, his bodyguard and Pete's former friend Kelsey Harris left a party hosted by Kylie Jenner when an argument began in the car. Peterson was allegedly upset that Pete asked him to leave the event and started an argument after accusing her of lying to Harris about their relationship.

Pete admitted that she had an occasional sexual relationship with Peterson, and the two bonded over losing their mothers. Harris allegedly had a "crush" on Peterson and following the realization that the two were having sex, the argument got heated. Pete attempted to leave the car and as she walked away, Peterson pulled out a gun and shot at her feet, commanding her to "dance, bitch!"

Pete then went back into the car and attempted to tend to her wounds. Peterson promised both Pete and Harris a million dollars if they did not tell the police about the shooting. On the witness stand, Pete reasserted that she did not initially go to the police especially following the protests of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, both unarmed Black people who were victims of police brutality.

"I felt like if I said ‘This man has just shot me,’ they might shoot first and ask questions later," Pete said as she recounted trying to protect Peterson from the police. She also added that "in the Black community, in my community, it’s not really acceptable to be cooperating with police officers."

A few days later, she eventually approached the LAPD to report the attack and took to Instagram Live to publicly accuse Peterson of shooting her.

Peterson's defense attorney, George Mgdesyan, spent over two hours cross-examining Pete. Much of his defense rests on the assertion that his client's DNA was not found on the weapon. While hunting for inconsistencies in her statement compared to her interview with Gayle King, he repeatedly brought up that Pete lied about her sexual relationship with Peterson. Pete responded that she was too embarrassed to admit that she had sex with someone who would eventually shoot her.

According to reports, it is unclear if Peterson will testify in the trial. However, Harris is set to take the stand later this week. Pete discussed how the aftermath of the incident ruined their relationship after Harris reportedly met up with Peterson the day after the shooting.

If convicted, Peterson could be sentenced to more than 22 years in prison and may be deported to his native Canada.