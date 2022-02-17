Megan Thee Stallion had just one birthday wish.

As you may have heard, the rapper celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday, and she did it by launching a new charity called the Pete and Thomas Foundation.

Named after her parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr., the nonprofit will provide services related to education, housing and health and wellness for high-need communities. Think school scholarships, mental health support, and initiatives tackling food insecurity. And even better? Megan's already gotten started by providing financial assistance to a student, a cancer survivor and a senior citizen.

"Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I'll ever be part of in my career," Megan said in a press release. "My family raised me to help others and give back, so I'm incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal."

She added, "I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services."

Learn more about the Pete and Thomas Foundation here.