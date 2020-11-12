At long last, some "good news": Megan Thee Stallion's debut studio album is officially on the way!

On Thursday, the rapper announced that her highly-anticipated new record, Good News, will be dropping on Friday, November 20.

"Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet," Megan wrote on Instagram, alongside the album's newspaper-themed cover art.

"Through this rough ass year we've all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news," she went on to add. And needless to say, she knew exactly what we wanted to hear!

Pre-orders of the album start tonight. But in the meantime, you can check out her announcement post, below.