Megan Thee Stallion has responded to continued speculation surrounding injuries related to a recent shooting that allegedly involved rapper Tory Lanez.

On Wednesday, the rapper revealed that she suffered from multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend "as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

According to her, she was taken to the hospital so she could undergo surgery to remove the bullets — an incident that led to the arrest of Tory (aka Daystar Peterson) on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, per an LAPD press release.

That said, following the emergence of unverified reports concerning the details of the shooting, Megan has since taken to her Twitter to address the rumors and hit back at the unfettered speculation.

"Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," she wrote on Friday afternoon. "It might be funny to y'all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I'm real life hurt and traumatized."

Authorities haven't been able to comment on the incident, but it's currently being reported that Tory has been released from custody and is due to appear in court in October. Read Megan's latest statement, below.

