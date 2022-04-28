Megan Fox is talking about worried she is about the bullying her son faces.

In her recent cover story for Glamour UK, the mother of three detailed how her 9-year-old son Noah is often bullied for wearing dresses to school.

“I do have a child that suffers. I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this,” Fox said. “Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason. It’s just hard as a mom.”

The Transformers actress then went on to explain that Noah has been wearing dresses since he was about two and that she's since "bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things," some of which are written by trans children.

“Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want,” Fox said. “And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality.”

After all, she never wants any of her kids to feel unaccepted. As she said, she's tried to "incorporated those things into their daily lives" since "they were very young," in the hopes that "nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different."

However, Fox did acknowledge that she can't control the way other people treat her kids, despite her best efforts to "protect" them and "maintain their innocence." And she also knows that she "can't protect them forever," though she tries to curtail the negativity by trying to not post much about her kids, who she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Even so, she said she's "so proud of [her] kids," before mentioning that "Noah is an unbelievable pianist" who can "learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour."

“I want people to see that, but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say," she added.

Granted, there's also one other thing related to her kids that Fox often finds quite difficult to deal with: her extremely busy schedule. Because as the star said, she also cries whenever there's a new moon because she can't be around them for long stretches of time, even if she wants to "take them out to travel with me."

"It is hard, and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way," as Fox said. "They are my DNA.”



Read Fox's entire cover story here.