Megan Fox is apparently ready to take things to the next step with the "devastatingly handsome" Machine Gun Kelly — and we're not just talking marriage.

On the heels of their recent appearance at the TIME 100 Next Gala, the 32-year-old pop punk musician uploaded a series of photos of his so-called "Targaryen BDSM party" look to Instagram And given that his outfit consisted of a pair of black pleather pants, a bleach blond top knot and a sheer, corset-inspired top that showed off his chestful of tattoos, it didn't take long until fans flooded the comments with heart eyes emojis and plenty of "daddys" — including his fiancée.

"Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth," 36-year-old actress commented. "Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant."

She added, "Those are the only options."

If her wish just so happens to come true, the baby would be the couple's first child together. That said, both already have children from previous relationships, with MGK sharing 13-year-old daughter Cassie with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon and Fox co-parenting 10-year-old Noah Shannon, 8-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 6-year-old Journey River with former husband, Brian Austin Green.

Granted, this is far from the first time the two have gotten spicy in each other's comment sections, as they've made a habit of using their Instagram accounts to get their flirt on. Whether it involves some eyebrow-raising emojis underneath a post captioned "Daddy Issues Barbie" or a necklace containing their significant other's blood, Fox and her "achingly beautiful boy" have always been super open about their "twin flame" connection, potent sexuality chemistry and love of having sex on top of their AirBnb's dining room table. So with that in mind, her impregnation ask doesn't really seem like too much of a surprise.

See MGK's Instagram post for yourself below.