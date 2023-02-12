Megan Fox Deletes Instagram Prompting MGK Breakup Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be on the outs.

On Saturday, Fox unfollowed the 32-year-old singer and rapper, and began removing photos of him from her Instagram. On Sunday, the 36-year-old actress deleted her account altogether. It's a surprising development for the tabloid-beloved relationship, which has driven months of headlines with aggressive PDA among other forms of oversharing.

Before deleting her Instagram, Fox was following only three people: Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, and, notably, rapper Eminem. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has notoriously feuded with the latter, with both releasing diss tracks aimed at the other.

Earlier in the day, the Jennifer's Body actress shared a post with the caption "You can taste the dishonesty. It’s all over your breath," referencing lyrics from Beyoncé's track "Pray You Catch Me" off the 2016 album Lemonade. The song was allegedly written by Beyoncé about her husband Jay-Z's infidelity.

The post, a photo carousel, also included a sultry snap of Fox in a bathroom wearing a black dress, as well as a video of her burning letters, presumably love letters, burning in a fire.

Fox and MGK were seen together last weekend at the Grammy Awards, where Fox shed her arm brace despite having a broken wrist. After MGK lost his first Grammy nomination, for Best Rock Album, Fox took to Instagram to praise him, writing, "You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you."

MGK, who has not yet responded to Fox's post, was apparently electrocuted while performing at a Super Bowl Party last night. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me…but the hair’s cool 🤷🏼♂️."

Fox and MGK began dating in 2020 before getting engaged in January 2022 when MGK proposed to the actress in Puerto Rico. A wedding date had not yet been announced.