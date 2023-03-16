Megan Fox, MGK's Friends Think Their Relationship Is 'Likely Over'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are on the road to Splitsville, at least according to members of their inner circle.

In a new report from People, a source claimed that "most of their friends" think their relationship is "likely over," though the two are supposedly "still trying to sort through things" and aren't "ready to totally call it yet."

Even though another insider said the 36-year-old actress "seemed really happy and light" at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday, it's also worth noting that she was also there alone. And while the very obvious absence of her fiancé, 32, could have something to do with his concert at the Ritz Carlton in nearby Dana Point, California earlier that night, Fox did raise eyebrows when she showed up to the event without her infamous BDSM-inspired engagement ring, as well as a freshly dyed head of bright red hair.

This latest update comes after a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple still have "trust issues to work through" following MGK's rumored infidelity, which began last month when Fox deactivated her Instagram. That said, her disappearance from social media ended up sparking viral breakup rumors given that she deleted any trace of the "emo girl" singer from her account beforehand. Not only that, but Fox also posted a video of a burning letter accompanied by a Beyoncé lyric about "dishonesty," prior to answering a question about whether MGK "got with" his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, by saying, "maybe I got with Sophie." Granted, she later reactivated her account in order to shut down any speculation surrounding Lloyd's involvement, asking how "me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it."

Neither Fox nor MGK have commented on this latest round of alleged breakup speculation. In the meantime, you can read People's entire report about the situation here.