Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are giving "bloodlust" a new meaning.

Since the inception of their relationship, the "twin flames" have made their obsession with each other extremely clear, whether it be through salacious Instagram posts or painful engagement rings. That said, one of the odder things to come out of their relationship has been MGK's infamous necklace containing a drop of Megan's blood. But if you thought that was strange, just wait until you hear about the couple's new hobby.

In her cover story for Glamour UK, Megan revealed they occasionally drink each other's blood for "ritual purposes." However, she was quick to add that it's "just a few drops," because she didn't want to "mislead people" who are "imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood."

"I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things," Megan continued. "When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’"

Even so, she went on to say that her fiancé is "much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic," in the sense that "he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’” And when directly asked whether MGK had already tried something like that, Megan answered by saying, “It doesn’t not happen."

“Let me tell you," she said. "Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.” So yeah, guess she wasn't exaggerating when she said they "drank each other's blood" after MGK's proposal.

Read her entire interview here.