Megan Fox Addresses Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors

Megan Fox is speaking out against the chatter about Machine Gun Kelly's alleged infidelity.

On the heels of deactivating her Instagram last week, the actress returned to the platform this past weekend to address the cheating rumors surrounding their relationship and defend guitarist Sophie Lloyd against angry fans, who accused her of "getting with" the musician.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind," as Fox wrote in a post asking the internet to stop causing drama, regardless of whether it's with "actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT," she continued before signing off with a purple heart and prayer hands emoji. "You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

Not only that, but Fox made an effort to staunch any negativity directed towards the "insanely talented" Lloyd by offering up some sage advice about dealing with her "first unwarranted PR disaster" underneath a recent post about her new single.

“You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately," the Jennifer's Body star said, prior to telling her to "ignore it as much as you can" and to keep her "middle finger up.”

Fox's statements come on the heels of her decision to delete her Instagram account after unfollowing the "Emo Girl" singer and deleting all of their photos. Before disappearing though, the actress uploaded a since-deleted post featuring a video of a burning letter accompanied by a bathroom selfie, which she captioned with lyrics about "dishonesty" from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me."

People then became even more suspicious after Fox responded to a fan who mentioned Lloyd by saying that "maybe I got with Sophie." However, she also ended up addressing this in her comment, where she asked how "me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it" and wondered why people are "so dumb."

Machine Gun Kelly has yet to comment on any of the allegations. In the meantime though, you can read Fox's entire post about the issue as well as her defense of Lloyd below.