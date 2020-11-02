Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Halloween IG Post

It's no secret that Megan Fox has moved on, and has ended things with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green. But while she's now in a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, she's still coparenting her three kids with her ex. And it looks like she doesn't approve of some of Green's parenting decisions.

On Sunday, Green posted a photo for Halloween of him and their youngest son Journey in costumes. Megan then commented, "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in." She continued, "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram."

Back when Megan first made her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Instagram official, Green mocked it by mimicking her caption, and wrote "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours," posting photos of his son with Vanessa Marcil, Kassius, and his sons with Megan.

Megan added in her comment, "You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Green has since taken down his post, and replaced of one with Journey cropped out.