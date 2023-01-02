MGK Responds to Megan Fox Taking Girlfriend 'Applications'

Megan Fox is apparently in the market for a girlfriend.

On Friday, the 36-year-old Jennifer's Body actress, who is openly bisexual, took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself wearing a pink furry bucket hat and low cami top, accompanied by the caption: "Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs."

While fox is openly LGBTQ, she's also engaged to singer Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, as of January 2022. And her post, which has since received over 3 million likes, prompted her fiancée to chime in to the comments, writing, "i don’t think you have the filing capacity for this request."

Nonetheless, the post drew lots of attention, including from model and actress Rubi Rose, who wrote, "Did @machinegunkelly NOT give you my application. I gave it to him daily while filming Taurus 😂😂."

The couple, who have yet to announce a wedding date, are known for being humorous, sometimes controversially, towards each other online. Past antics including MGK commenting some suggestive emojis underneath one of Fox's posts captioned "Daddy Issues Barbie" and posting a photo with a caption about wearing necklaces containing each other's blood.