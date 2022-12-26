Meek Mill Pays Bail for Incarcerated Women Ahead of Holidays

Meek Mill is getting into the true spirit of the holiday season by helping 20 incarcerated women in Philadelphia return home to their families for the holidays.

According to a media release from the REFORM Alliance — the nonprofit organization the rapper co-founded in 2019 alongside Jay-Z – five of the women were released from Riverside Correctional Facility on December 24, with 15 more expected to be released later this week. The were each given a gift card to buy groceries and presents for their families.

The cause is personal to Meek Mill, a Philadephia native whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams. The 35-year-old rapper has been an advocate for criminal justice reform since 2017, when he was sent to prison due to a parole violation. At the time, he even penned a New York Times op-ed about the issue.

"It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated," Mill said of his experience. "So I understand what these women and their families are going through. No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail."

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year," he added.

Mill's philanthropic efforts have grown the last few years. In 2021, Mill partnered with 76ers partner Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Roc Nation to donate $500,000 worth of Christmas gifts to local Philly families in need. And the previous year, the REFORM Alliance donated masks to prisons across America to help with the COVID-19 epidemic.