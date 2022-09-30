Because you’re never too old for a Happy Meal, McDonald's announced plans to offer their iconic boxed order to the people who need it most: adults.

The multi-national fast food company is partnering with streetwear brand Cactus Flea Market to release a Happy Meal for adults, and, yes, it comes with a toy. The re-imagined box drops on October 3.

Complete with fries and a drink, the meal includes a choice of the classic Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets. Most importantly, a throwback toy is hidden inside. Made exclusively for the Cactus Flea Market Box, they are bringing back the Hamburglar, Grimace and Birdie models, alongside the new Cactus Buddy.

“We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer said in a statement .

This isn’t the first time McDonald's has teamed up with major names. Reminiscent of the mania from the 2020 Travis Scott order and the BTS meal in 2021, the internet is already reacting to McDonald's latest collab. Though the reviews are mixed, many agreed an adult Happy Meal is a sure sign of the apocalypse.

Others are already lovin’ it.

If you were ever too embarrassed to order that Happy Meal before, now is your time.