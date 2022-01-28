Max Ehrich appears to have responded to Demi Lovato's vibrator diss.

Earlier this week, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer responded to an Instagram post asking people to describe their last relationship in three words. And Lovato's all-too-perfect answer? "My vibrator's better."

Naturally, Lovato's incredible comment was met with plenty of praise from fans who assumed they were talking about ex-fiancé Max Ehrich, who they broke up with in 2020 after Lovatics started to uncover his flirty comments on posts by other female celebrities, as well as an alleged 2010 tweet where he supposedly wrote, "Hahaha selena gomez and Demi are cute together but boy if you think Demi is prettier.. you're WRONG!"

Since then, the actor's been doing everything in his power to stay relevant, while Lovato just continues to live their life to the fullest, pursuing a bunch of new projects and even debuting their very own vibrator, making their latest comment even more clever. However, it looks like Ehrich is back at it, seeing as how he appeared to address their ex's shade in an attempted thirst trap posted to Instagram, as noted by E! News.

"I never have complaints," he caption a shirtless photo of himself in what looks like a gym locker room. Ugh.

Check out Ehrich's post below.