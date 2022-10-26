Martha Stewart apparently wouldn't mind spending a romantic evening with Hollywood's most eligible bachelor.

On Tuesday, October 25, the 81-year-old icon made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show to participate in a game of "Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag," during which she held up color-coded flags to indicate what qualities she looks for in a potential partner. And when one of the prompts happened to be about a date with "as many tattoos as Pete Davidson," Stewart knew exactly what she was going to do: give the 28-year-old comedian the green flag.

“I mean he has dated so many women," the lifestyle guru said before quickly clarifying to host Drew Barrymore that she was "not saying that’s bad." Rather, she said it was "good," since Davidson is "sort of cute.” But what really made the moment even better was the way Stewart used the opportunity to subtly address the online chatter about their rumored romance, which started with a photo of them holding hands at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and was only intensified by Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian after nine months together.

“I know him,” she said, while explaining that the former Saturday Night Live star was on the Justin Bieber roast with her. "Do you remember? He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber.”

However, Stewart's apparent allusion to Davidson's being a little too immature for her only continued to confuse Barrymore, who said, “But everybody speaks about Pete Davidson in such a positive way. Like he has to be a good guy." To which Stewart replied, “Oh he is a good guy. Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out." But that said, the unofficial queen of the thirst trap and horny caption went on to seemingly reiterate that she wasn't interested in someone she'd previously called "like the son I never had" by adding that she's been "single for about 30 years" — something she appears to be quite happy about.