Following the headline-grabbing breakup between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, 81-year-old lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has weighed in on internet speculation suggesting she was the reason for the split.

The rumors originated when a Twitter user resurfaced an old photo of Stewart, Davidson, and Kardashian, in which Stewart and Davidson are seen holding hands. The photo was originally taken at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in April, where Davidson and Kardashian made their red carpet debut.

As DailyMail.com reported, Stewart "let out a hearty chuckle" when asked if she was Davidson's latest squeeze. "Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," the 81-year-old lifestyle mogul stated, adding: "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

Stewart and Davidson have shared several cute moments in recent history, including running into each other at Nobu Malibu earlier this year. Accompanying an Instagram post in which Davidson is seen with an arm around her and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, Stewart wrote of the former Saturday Night Live star, "Cute guy with painted fingernails."

In May, Stewart posted an old of video of Davidson taken before the Comedy Central roast of Justin Bieber, in which both Stewart and Davidson appeared. In her caption, she wrote: "Seven years ago i was on the stage with a young upstart named Pete who was doing comedy on SNL; now, that same Pete is all grown up, squiring gorgeous women around and appearing everywhere!"

After a tumultuous nine months of dating, Davidson and Kardashian's breakup was confirmed earlier this month. The relationship was filled with its share of drama, largely surrounding Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, who frequently harassed Davidson online. However, the Skims mogul and comedian appear to remain friends with a close source noting that "they have a lot of love and respect for each other." See some of Davidson and Stewart's best online interactions below.