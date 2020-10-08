As the election draws closer, it's more important than ever to make sure your vote counts. There are certain things that you need to do that some people potentially don't know. So to help reveal the naked truth about voting correctly, some of Hollywood's biggest stars have stripped down for a new announcement about the right ways to vote by mail.

Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Schumer and more celebrities appear in the 2-minute public announcement to let viewers know that they have to do certain things to ensure that their voices will be heard. "If you don't do exactly as I tell you, then your ballot could get thrown out," says Silverman towards the beginning, fully naked.

"Read and follow the instructions that come with your ballot," says a topless Chris Rock. Immediately after, Chelsea Handler adds, "If they say to use a black pen, use a black pen." While they talk, Sacha Baron Cohen, stands fully clothed and confused, wondering what's going on.

The celebrities devote a major portion of the video to explaining how across 16 states, such as Pennsylvania, there are very specific instructions about putting mail-in ballots into two separate envelopes, otherwise they are known as naked ballots. Handler, who pans the camera to show that she's also topless, points a finger to the camera to sternly tell viewers, "You don't want to have one of those."

The PSA ends with everyone relaying to the people at home that they need to vote to make a difference in the country. "Everyone's voice matters in this election," says Handler during the wrap-up. Make sure to follow exactly what they say.

Check out the naked celebrities in the video up above.