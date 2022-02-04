At Copenhagen Fashion Week, Marimekko held a digital presentation alongside a joint exhibition in collaboration with Danish photographer Trine Søndergaard.

The Finnish design house’s Fall 2022 collection plays with the traditions and vocabulary of the brand, following a contemporary, minimalistic code with geometric prints, new silhouettes, and an abundance of textures and layers.

“Throughout 2022, our collections’ overarching theme has been New Folk, and each collection has, in its own way, explored the similarities between folk wear around the globe,” said Marimekko’s creative director Rebekka Bay. “Trine Søndergaard’s work has been a considerable inspiration for this theme. Her work speaks to women of all ages and across generations, which is something we strive to cherish at Marimekko as well.”

Timeless dresses in a neutral, cool color palette are “designed to be passed down from one generation to the next,” according to Bay, and have been interpreted by Søndergaard into an art photography series in the New Folk — New Traditions exhibition in Copenhagen.

Simple structures meet modernity in A-line skirts with a folk print, midi dresses with accentuated waistlines, and trim, tailored silhouettes. Wavy ribbing and asymmetricality plays with the traditional designs of folk wear, while matching sets and layered looks complete the collection with a distinctly Scandinavian finish.

Watch the Marimekko Fall 2022 film at CopenhagenFashionWeek.com and at Marimekko.com, and visit the New Folk — New Traditions exhibition from February 3rd to February 5th at Dronningens Tværgade 46, Copenhagen.