In the newest development in ongoing sexual abuse and assault allegations, Marilyn Manson is suing former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood for defamation.
According to Deadline, the lawsuit claims Woods and her “on-again, off-again romantic partner” Ilma Gore conspired to commit fraud and other crimes as a part of broader effort to publicly cast Manson "as a rapist and abuser" and derail his musical career. The lawsuit, which was filed by attorney Howard E. King in the Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that Woods and Gore “secretly recruited, coordinated, and pressured prospective accusers to emerge simultaneously with allegations of rape and abuse against Warner."
The court filings go on to claim that Woods and Gore engaged in an elaborate and detailed plot that involved providing potential accusers with checklists and scripts that cited specific acts of abuse they should claim against Warner. The lawsuit says this extended to creating “a fictitious email account to manufacture purported evidence that Warner was emailing illicit pornography,” posing as an FBI agent in order to forge and distribute letters as a part of their efforts to reach out to alleged victims, and they even go so far as to claim the two set up a non-profit called the Phoenix Act aimed at helping abused women as a part of a larger money-making effort.
“We’re filing this now because we have been able to gather an overwhelming trove of evidence — including both documents and witness statements — which proves that the stories that Evan Rachel Wood and her co-conspirator Illma Gore have been falsifying and spreading are both vindictive and demonstrably untrue,” Manson's attorney Howard E. King said in a statement. "Wood’s claims may resonate because of the intentionally ‘shocking’ character of ‘Marilyn Manson’ but they simply do not reflect the truth. The manufactured facts these conspirators scripted a decade after the event never happened.”
This latest lawsuit comes just after Evan Rachel Wood's documentary, Phoenix Rising – Part I: Don't Fall, premiered at Sundance earlier this year where she alleges that Manson "essentially raped" her while filming the music video for "Heart-Shaped Glasses" in 2017. "I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses," she says in the documentary. "That’s when the first crime was committed against me, and I was essentially raped on camera." Representatives for Wood and Gore have yet to comment on Manson's lawsuit.
If you are a survivor of sexual assault and need help, RAINN offers support through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE and online.rainn.org.
Photo via Getty/ Eric Charbonneau/ WireImage
Jerry Seinfeld Is Making a Movie About Pop-Tarts
From Weird Al biopics starring Daniel Radcliffe to dating app grifter true crime dramas, Hollywood sometimes feels like it's just pulling ideas for new projects from a hat and Jerry Seinfeld's latest film is no exception.
The comedian is set to star, produce and direct a new Netflix comedy about everyone's favorite mass market toaster pastry, Pop-Tarts. Teaming up with the same minds that brought us the animated fever dream known as Bee Movie, Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, the new movie, titled Unfrosted, is based on a joke from Seinfeld's stand up routine about the game-changing invention of Pop-Tarts.
As he has previously dissected in a New York Times interview, the joke mainly pertains to Seinfeld's own childhood amazement at the arrival of the breakfast treat back in the '60s but if you actually dive into the history of Pop-Tarts there is a lot of material to sink your teeth into. A quick glance through the Wikipedia turns up a ton of interesting bits of history — from how Pop-Tarts were actually the product Kellogg created in the attempts to beat competitor Post to market after the latter had prematurely unveiled their version of the pastry called "Country Squares," to the fact that their launch was such a success that the cereal company struggled to keep up with demand during the early stages.
Unfrosted comes as a part of Netflix's multi-year deal with Seinfeld which brought his Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee and specials 23 Hours to Kill and Jerry Before Seinfeld to the platform. Netflix also recently inked a global deal to bring the comedian's namesake series to the streaming service as well for the next five years.
Production on Unfrosted is expected to begin next spring.
Photo via Getty/ Newscast/ Universal Images Group
- Kellyanne Conway's Cringe-y Stand Up Routine Has Resurfaced ... ›
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus Awarded Top Comedy Prize - PAPER ›
- 'Too Hot To Handle' Was Inspired By a 'Seinfeld' Masturbation Contest ›
That Pete Davidson Threat Track Is Even More Concerning in Video
Just when we thought it was over, or at least on sabbatical, Ye's crusade against Pete Davidson takes on new form.
Forging on with his smear campaign against Davidson, Ye released his new music video for “Eazy,” featuring a frame with white words written on a black background reading: “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER. EXCEPT
SKETE YOU KNOW WHO.” Okay.
Also included in the video is a black and white still of a clay figure on top of a motorbike with another seen bound in rope to the back of the bike. For many Yeezy fans, this visual may feel reminiscent of the rapper's campy 2013 music video for “Bound 2” which sees Kim Kardashian and the rapper riding a motorcycle together in front of a sunset backdrop. Where that video showcased the prospering love between the then-couple metaphorically riding off into the sunset, “Eazy” presents the exact opposite with an insinuation of violence towards Kardashian's new boyfriend.
Kanye West continues to threaten Pete Davidson in his new music video for \u201cEazy.\u201dpic.twitter.com/rZwFUC4jMR— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1646253918
The video comes shortly after Kardashian and Ye's official divorce proceedings which declared the former officially single. Ye appears to not have taken the separation well, with an array of shade being thrown towards “Skete” (Pete) and Kim’s parenting.
The divorce has proven to be a pretty messy ordeal, with Ye bringing their children into the conversation and releasing private text messages, while Kardashian claims the nearly year-long divorce battle has caused her significant “emotional distress," noting her ex's obsession with her current relationship. While many believe Ye's actions to be correlated with his Donda 2 promotion, the line between the artist’s art and personal life has always been nonexistent.
What is a normal day in 2022 without mention of Kanye West’s controversies? He said it best: “I guess we’ll never know.”
Photo via Getty/ Dimitrios Kambouris
- Kanye West Responds to Kim Kardashian's Petition to Be Legally ... ›
- Kanye West Is Reportedly Moving Into Another Stadium - PAPER ›
- Kanye West Posted Drake's Home Address - PAPER ›