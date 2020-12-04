America
Mariah Carey has long been the queen of Christmas, but she graciously shared her throne this year when she teamed up with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to perform a high-energy rendition of holiday favorite "Oh Santa!"

The performance was gifted to the world as part of Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, featuring the trio donned in glittering, velvety reds and greens of the season, surrounded by some dancing elves for good measure.

Two things stand out among the cheerful escapades of the video. The first is, of course, the brilliant harmonizing of Grande and Carey's whistle notes — a musical moment that might have saved the remaining weeks of 2020. The second is the overflowing joy that Grande appears to be experiencing throughout the entire performance.

The team-up is the trifecta we didn't know we were waiting for, but we couldn't be happier it arrived. The new rendition can now find its way to your playlists as well as your screens, which means Grande, Hudson and Carey's holiday spirit lives on in practically any setting.

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Photo via Getty/ James Devaney/ WireImage

