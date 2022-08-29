Marren Morris has no patience for transphobic rhetoric.

The "The Middle" singer had some choice words for Brittany Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, who recently posted an Instagram Reel of herself applying makeup, saying, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." Morris responded swiftly, writing, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Country singer Cassadee Pope also waded into the fray, calling Aldean out on her Twitter and Instagram Story. "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," Pope wrote. "But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."

The feud further escalated when Aldean, who has her own beauty brand Britt by Harper Ellis Style, took to her own Instagram Story to reshare Pope's Tweet, accusing her of "advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love." Jason Aldean, meanwhile, responded subtly to Morris' jab by commenting "MY barbie" on his wife's Instagram post, joining right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren, who asserted that "woke country will never catch on."

Indeed, country music remains more conservative relative to the entertainment industry at large. But the genre has become increasingly more progressive thanks to a number of enlightened stars — such as the Dixie Chicks, Kelsea Ballerini, Kacey Musgraves, and Lil Nas X — who have challenged the genre's convention towards social issues.