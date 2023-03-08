Ashlee Simpson! Ashanti! Paris! Marc Jacobs Brings Back the OG Y2K Girls

The early 2000s are calling again, and they want their Marc Jacobs bags back. On Wednesday, the iconic Stam bag by Marc Jacobs is now available — again.



The Stam bag was first introduced on the runway in 2005. Before being discontinued in 2013, limited editions of exotics, sequins and studded leather were released. Popular for its distinctive look including its signature thick metal chain, quilted leather and a coin purse closure, the accessory was a staple for every Y2K It-girl. Celebrities were obsessed. The Stam was seen on the arms of Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Rihanna, Hilary Duff, Beyoncė and Lauren Conrad.

Ten years later, the bag is back for Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2023 campaign, featuring its original face (and model namesake) Jessica Stam, who leads the campaign as its star.

Shot by Harley Weir and styled by Alastair McKimm, the campaign also features several early 2000s It-girls striking a pose with the Stam bag wearing Y2K classics like denim skirts and chunky, platform boots. Paris Hilton holds the classic size. Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde star Selma Blair also fronts the ads, as well as singers Ashlee Simpson and Ashanti.

Having picked up a cult following after the dismay of its retiring, the Stam bag was found on resale sites over the years and mentioned on blog sites. But now they can be found in your closet by purchasing on marcjacobs.com. They are available in sizes regular and small.