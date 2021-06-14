It's been almost a year and a half Marc Jacobs last showed a collection on the runway. For the past two seasons, the designer has opted out of presenting his luxury ready-to-wear line New York Fashion Week, choosing instead to focus on his more affordable ranges like Heaven and The Marc Jacobs.

But this morning, the American fashion OG finally set a date for his runway return. He shared a bright yellow graphic on Instagram stating "Runway, Marc Jacobs, Fall 2021, 6.28.21" along with the caption "happiness."

Jacobs, who traditionally closes NYFW, is adding himself to a long list of brands and designers reimagining the fashion calendar in the time of COVID. The designer has cited production chain issues and general fashion-fatigue as reasons for skipping the past few seasons.

His lauded Fall 2020 collection was notably never sent to production due to factory closures in Europe. J"if you can't order the fabric from Italy, which the fabrics are all from, you can't receive the fabric and if we can't receive the fabric, we can't make the collection," he said last year. "So, therefore, we weren't able to produce that incredible show that we did."

Little is known about the show as of yet except that the date perfectly aligns with the conclusion of Pride Month and that it's a Fall 2021 collection, even though brands typically show Fall in February/March. Watch this space for more updates.