There were no celebs at Marc Jacobs' show last night, nor the pomp and pizzaz of the designer's past grand productions. Where his last show in February 2020 had Miley Cyrus walking the runway with names like Nicki Minaj in the audience, his Fall 2021 show on Monday was a more intimate affair though no less impactful.

A single row of (vaccinated) press and buyers gathered at the New York Public Library to watch Jacobs' comeback ready-to-wear show after he skipped out the last two seasons. The collection, which will be sold exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman this fall (the retailer had an outdoor livestream projection of the show all evening), was titled "Happiness" and served as a reflection of the designer's journey back to doing what he loves most.

"Our decision to pause allowed us to slow down, reflect, ruminate, reevaluate, grieve and take a thorough inventory of what works, what doesn't work, what we love, what we are willing to let go of and what has value, importance and meaning," Jacobs wrote in the show notes.

There were 70 looks in total, with the official runway photographs taken from the side of the models rather than the front, perhaps to showcase the depth and unique proportions of the clothes, which featured long trains, sweeping coats, roomy puffers, giant platforms, colorful paillettes and graphic logos. See the full collection, below.