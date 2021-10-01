Maluma is finally addressing all those Kim Kardashian romance rumors.

For the past few months, the two have been subject to some dating speculation following the KKW Beauty founder's separation from Kanye West. But now, in a new with L'Officiel Hommes, Maluma is ready to reveal the true nature of their relationship and, spoiler alert, it's probably not what you hoped for.

While answering a question about how the rumors started, the Colombian singer admitted he was just as baffled as the rest of us, though he did go on to acknowledge that they began shortly after he met the reality star.

Related | Maluma Has a Crush on Kendall Jenner

"We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there," Maluma said, noting that Kim's sister, Kourtney, was also there.

Even so, "people just started talking about [them dating]," which apparently confused the musician, especially when they started asking Kim about it.

"Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know?," Maluma speculated, before clarifying that they were just "good friends."

He added, "We don't talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other."

Not only that, but Kim also previously responded to the rumors back in June while appearing on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special. However, she appeared to be on the same page as Maluma while responding to Andy Cohen's question about where they stood.

"I've seen him a few times, always in Miami," she said. "Such a nice guy."



But even though that particular matter may be settled, we'll just say we're still hanging on to the hope of Kim setting Maluma up with his ultimate celebrity crush, which should be pretty easy given it's Kendall Jenner.