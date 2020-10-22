Chicago native and Parsons graduate Maisie Schloss caught the fashion world's attention with the launch of a solo collection last summer. After working as a lead designer at Yeezy for three years, the designer was honored with Kanye West's first-ever designer incubator grant, propelling her career in an unforeseen, independent direction with the safety net of West's financial backing.

She now sits at the helm of her well-established label, Maisie Wilen — the latter half of which is named after her mother's maiden name — where she curates her artful designs within her own creative reach. The brand has already been seen on a number of celebrities such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Kim Kardashian West and Winnie Harlow. For her next feat, she's headed to the Gen Z-favorite marketplace app Depop, where she will open up her own store this Friday, October 23.

The Maisie Wilen Depop Shop will introduce 21 exclusive pieces that span from one-off designs and never-before-seen samples to individual designs from the Spring 2020 collection. Her bold energetic patterns and vivid colorways — made famous by the Kardashian-Jenner clan's unwavering support — are making their way onto the digital shopping platform atop a slew of one-shoulder dresses, hoodies and long-sleeve t-shirts. Elsewhere, stand-alone orange and red pants, a blue snakeskin jacket and an organically-shaped white skirt are sure to vanish quickly.

Prices will range from as low as $10 and up to $500, but most pieces are set under $150. Get your wallets ready for the store's debut this Friday, and learn more about Maisie Schloss's turn to Depop, her affinity for vintage clothing and the future of her brand in the Q&A, below.

What role does vintage or pre-owned fashion play in your life? Vintage makes up the majority of my wardrobe and also serves as a huge inspiration for my design work. I love the role chance plays while browsing vintage — you never know what you're going to see next!

Why did you decide to launch on Depop now? While running Maisie Wilen I've acquired so many interesting samples and one-offs. Selling with Depop is a great way to give customers access to these unique pieces while also offering a more accessible price point.

What are some of the finds we can expect in your first Depop shop? Lots of sweats and t-shirts as well as one-of-a-kind samples made in unreleased prints and colors. My favorite is the never-before-seen Party Girl dress in red marble.

What have been some of your recent fashion purchases? I just bought a vintage bright green track jacket and a pair of screen printed sweatshorts from Dertbag. Very excited for both!

What has the past year been like for you since launching Maisie Wilen in 2019? It's been such a whirlwind! My favorite part has been my time spent designing. Having such creative free reign is a rare treat.

What are you most looking forward to next for your brand? Continuing to evolve yet solidify the image of what Maisie Wilen is and what the project can offer.