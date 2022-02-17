TikTok star Mahek Bukhari has been charged with murder.

According to BBC, the British influencer, mother Ansreen Bukhari and Natasha Akhtar have been arrested in connection to the deaths of cousins Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin on February 11. Authorities alleged the women ran Hussain and Ijazuddin's car off the road right outside of Leicestershire's Six Hills junction. Both men were declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Additionally, the outlet reported that three vehicles were involved in the incident. As such, Raees Jamal and Rekan Karwan were also taken into custody on two counts of murder, though their alleged role in the crash remains unclear.

Bukhari — primarily known to her 130,000 followers for her fashion content — appeared in court on Wednesday alongside her mother and Akhtar. Her trial date is currently set for September 26.

